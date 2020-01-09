A Sun Prairie man who was shot during an April 2019 incident on Athletic Way is accused of selling drugs after police reportedly found 58 grams of cocaine and more than $2,000 in cash at his apartment a day after the shooting.
Christopher L. Randle, 46, is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, second and subsequent offense, and maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense.
Charges were filed in Dane County Circuit Court on Jan. 8.
Sun Prairie Police reportedly found the drugs during a search warrant of Randle's apartment on April 16.
The SPPD responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 560 Athletic Way on April 15, 2019. The victim, now identified as Christopher Randle, was leaving his residence at 560 Athletic Way around 11 p.m. on April 15 when three males ran toward him yelling “give me your money,” according to the April 2019 search warrant.
Randle told the suspects that he didn’t have any money and one of the suspects replied “you think I’m playing” and shot Randle in the right leg/abdomen area and hit him on the head with the gun, according to the April 2019 criminal complaint.
Randle told police that two of the suspects began dragging him further into the driveway when he noticed a man on an apartment balcony and called for help. Randle yelled to the witness that he believed one of the suspects was going to kill him. The witness, who called police, reported that the suspects drove away in a black colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe.
SPPD police reported that Randle had a gunshot to the lower abdomen and was taken to the hospital.
Randle’s girlfriend later told Sun Prairie police that Randle was gone when a white male suspect, with a white bandana covering his mouth, entered Randle’s Athletic Way apartment through an unlocked door and asked “Where the f*** is he?” while pointing a handgun at her head and ordered her daughter, and two minor children into the living room at gunpoint.
Randle’s girlfriend told police the gunman stole some cell phones but didn’t search the apartment. Minutes after the gunman left, the woman called her boyfriend who told her that he had been shot outside, according to the search warrant filed in Dane County Circuit Court on April 22, 2019.
Randle, at the time of the Athletic Way shooting, was listed as a felony offender and was on parole for possession with intent to deliver cocaine of more than 40 grams, according to the criminal complaint. Randle was convicted of drug charges in Dane County in 1996 and 2007.
SPPD conducted a search warrant of Randle’s Athletic Way apartment on April 16 and reportedly found two baggies containing 58.6 grams of cocaine, 10.4 grams of marijuana, $2,237 in cash and digital scales, according to the criminal complaint.
SPPD police arrested Randle on July 24, 2019. Randle is being held at the Dodge County Correctional Institution. He is scheduled for an initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court on Feb. 6, 2019.
