The League of American Bicyclists on Nov. 21 honored the efforts of Sun Prairie to build better places to bike with a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) award, joining 488 communities across the country in the movement for safer streets and better bicycling.
The award recognizes Sun Prairie for its commitment to creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit its residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.
“Communities like Sun Prairie, Wisconsin are leading the nation when it comes to important livability factors that people want where they call home, like safe and accessible places to bike,” said Bill Nesper, Executive Director of the League of American Bicyclists.
“Sun Prairie, Wisconsin joins 53 new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Communities as part of a movement toward more vibrant, healthy, sustainable and connected places," Nesper said. "Our nation and globe are facing complex public health and road safety challenges, and we’re proud that Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and communities like it are embracing bicycling.”
The League of American Bicyclists’ Bicycle Friendly America program sets the standard for how communities evaluate their quality of life, sustainability, and accessibility, while allowing them to benchmark progress toward making biking better.
With this latest round of 53 new and renewing awardees, there are currently 488 Bicycle Friendly Communities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The Bronze BFC award recognizes Sun Prairie’s commitment to improving conditions for all people who bike through investments in bike education programs, bike events that promote and encourage people to choose biking, pro-bike policies, and bike infrastructure.
“After receiving an “Honorable Mention” in 2015 from the League, we took their feedback and focused on improving bicycling infrastructure, accessibility and safety for all levels of people who ride bicycles in, around, and through Sun Prairie," said Peter Dettmer, President of Sun Prairie Moves, Inc.
"Our focus was to get more people to feel safe riding their bicycles on paths, trails and streets," Dettmer said. "This includes individuals riding their bicycles to school, work, events, and to promote a healthy lifestyle for all residents.
"We plan to take the feedback from the Bronze level award and continue to build on our success," Dettmer added, "by working with the city, developers, school district, businesses and residents to continue our mission of making bicycling safer and more accessible for all.”
More than 850 communities have applied for recognition by the Bicycle Friendly Community program, which provides a roadmap to making biking better for communities of all shapes and sizes.
While the award process considers very visible elements such as bike infrastructure, other essential elements include efforts around education, encouragement, evaluation, and enforcement all through the lens of equity. The rigorous application process is an educational tool in itself, and includes an opportunity for local bicyclists and active transportation advocates to provide input on their experiences and perceptions of bicycling in their community.
The five levels of the BFC award – diamond, platinum, gold, silver and bronze, plus an honorable mention category – provide a clear incentive for communities to continuously improve.
Awarded communities must renew their status every four years to ensure that they not only maintain existing efforts, but also keep up with changing technology, national safety standards, and community-driven best practices.
To learn more about the BFC program, visit bikeleague.org/community.
The League of American Bicyclists leads the national movement to create a Bicycle Friendly America for everyone. With a history dating to 1880, the League is committed to engaging diverse communities and building a powerful, unified voice for change around protecting and promoting bicyclists’ rights. Learn more at www.bikeleague.org.
Sun Prairie Moves, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit, formerly known as the Sun Prairie Bicycling Advocacy Group (SPBAG), is a grassroots organization of cycling enthusiasts, parents and other interested community members who want to improve the bicycling experience in Sun Prairie.
Sun Prairie Moves was founded in January 2014 by Alan Clark and Dettmer, with the intent to increase awareness and grow support for safe bicycling in Sun Prairie. Learn more at www.SunPrairieMoves.org .
