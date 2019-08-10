Sunshine Place will host a car wash on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 5-8 p.m. at 1632 W. Main Street in Sun Prairie. The event is meant to help spur donations to the ongoing #ActofKindnessSP campaign, while also raising general awareness of the capital fundraising effort. The car wash is a donation-only event.
The car wash will be run by Sun Prairie’s Good Guys Group (G3), with help from the Sun Prairie High School DECA chapter.
“Our parking lot will be set up to run three lanes of cars through the car wash,” said Joanna Cervantes, Executive Director of Sunshine Place. “With our exposure to Main Street, we hope to have those lanes full at all times! We’ll also have a brat stand, so visitors can take home dinner with their clean car.”
The Good Guys Group did a car wash in the wake of last year’s explosion in downtown Sun Prairie.
“It just seemed like the right time to do this again,” said Chris McLean, of The Good Guys Group. “Sunshine Place does so much for Sun Prairie, and needs to grow in order to keep up with demands in our community. We felt a carwash to support their #ActofKindnessSP campaign was a great way to help get the word out, and raise a little money for the campaign at the same time.”
As previously reported, the #ActofKindessSP campaign will enable the expansion of the Sunshine Place to allow for much needed outdoor space for food distribution and safer accessibility. Goals of the campaign include:
• More than triple the amount of parking for clients accessing the food pantry and lobby resource center;
• Expanding safe space for mobile food pantries and fresh produce distribution for child and senior programs; and
• Increasing accessibility through safer traffic and working conditions for volunteers, clients and neighbors.
Sunshine Place began operations in 2007 when it built the largest building allowed at 18 Rickel Road.
While Sun Prairie has continued to grow at one of the fastest rates in the state of Wisconsin, the need for increased services has also grown: Sunshine Place now includes seven programs and seven social service programs offered by partner agencies.
The #ActofKindnessSP campaign will continue throughout the year to include all those connected to Sunshine Place and Sun Prairie. For more information, visit: http://www.sunshineplace.org/index.php/donatenow/expanding-our-footprint
