In this Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 photo, Liz Gilbert, president of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee, speaks during a press conference providing information for those wishing to volunteer for the 2020 Democratic National Convention in MIlwaukee. The two leaders of Milwaukee's host committee for the 2020 Democratic National Convention have been placed on leave pending an investigation into allegations that they oversaw a toxic work environment, a letter sent to staff working on planning the event revealed. The two leaders of Milwaukee's host committee for the 2020 Democratic National Convention, the group's president Liz Gilbert, and its chief of staff Adam Alonso, have been fired.