Each year the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC) presents its Community Action Award to person(s) who demonstrate their commitment to the community through positive action.
If you know someone who fits the following criteria and is deserving of this award, please let SPARC know by following the directions below. This is the fourth year of the award.
The SPARC Community Action Award is open to members of the Sun Prairie Community and its surrounding area. Nominations for the award may be made by SPARC members or members of the community.
A SPARC committee will select one or multiple winners from those nominated or it may decide not to issue an award. The committee recommendations will be forwarded to the SPARC Core group for the final decision.
Please provide the following information and email to Glenn Schmidt at glennn999@gmail.com by Friday, Sept. 27. The award will be presented in November.
• Name of nominee for SPARC 2019 Community Action Award;
• Phone and contact email of nominee;
• Explain why your nominee is deserving of the award and has demonstrated his or her commitment to the community; and
• Your name and contact information.
Contact Schmidt if you have questions about the award.
