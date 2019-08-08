The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce recently announced the following individuals will be participating in Leadership Sun Prairie Class 23 from September 2019 to May 2020:
Joanna Cervantes, Sunshine Place, Inc.; Erin Christianson, Summit Credit Union; Brian Goff, City of Sun Prairie; Caitlin Hanson, MCV Salon; Nona Havey, McFarland State Bank; Bryn Horton, Sun Prairie Area School District; Jackie Huff, Express Employment Professionals; Shannon Krachey, Bank of Sun Prairie; Sara Rodrigues, Sun Prairie Utilities; Sarah Searles, New Perspective Senior Living; Kristen Volker, MCV Salon; Sandy Xiong, City of Sun Prairie and Valerie Zintz, Kobussen Buses.
More information about Leadership Sun Prairie may be obtained by contacting the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce by phone at 608-837-4547.
