A notable increase of hacking/phishing attempts is being noted by Information Technology (IT) companies, as more people are quickly adapting to a new work from home or remote situation. As the current trend continues, there are some tips to keep you and your business data secure.
Here are 10 best practices for staying cybersecure while working remotely:
• Remember to save your work and lock your computer when stepping away from your desk. This applies to personal and corporate PCs alike.
• Log off. When you are finished for the day, log off your remote PC. Don’t just lock it or disconnect from it without logging off.
• Password protect your office cell phone.
• Don’t click. Watch for any coronavirus (or other) communication asking one to click a link, login or supply a password. These messages should be viewed with extreme skepticism.
• Never open an attachment, links, or reply to messages unless you are 100 percent certain that the source is legitimate and that the communication was expected.
• Call to verify. If you get an e-mail requesting you to do a favor from your manager (like purchasing Target gift cards or wire transferring money), always call them to verify before acting. Most of these requests are bogus.
• Don’t allow remote IT support without verifying the source. Your IT department will communicate with you first before connecting to your computer.
If anyone you don’t recognize calls you and claims to be with your IT department and asks you for your password, Connectwise, Automate, Machine, or TeamViewer ID or other sensitive information, hang up and call your IT department to see if the request was legitimate.
• Do not accept unsolicited support calls claiming to be from Microsoft, Apple, or other vendors.
• Avoid pop-up numbers. If a message box pops up with a phone number in it, do not call the number.
• Always run anti-virus/anti-malware software on your computers, particularly home PCs. Ensure that your subscription and antivirus definitions are kept up-to date. Also ensure that Windows PCs are rebooted regularly and that Windows Updates are routinely installed on home systems.
For more tips relating to COVID-19, log on to BBB.org/coronavirus-business .
For more information about BBB or further inquiries, contact the Wisconsin BBB at www.bbb.org/wisconsin, 414-847-6000 or 1-800-273-1002. Consumers also can find more information about how to protect themselves from scams by following the Wisconsin BBB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. In 2018, people turned to BBB more than 173 million times for BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.4 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at bbb.org. BBB Serving Wisconsin was founded in 1939 and serves the state of Wisconsin.
