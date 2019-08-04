We Energies and Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), have announced a new partnership to acquire the remaining 150 megawatts (MW) of the Badger Hollow Solar Farm. We Energies and MGE filed a joint application Aug. 1, with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. We Energies will own 100 MW, and MGE will own 50 MW.
“This is another significant step in our transition to a clean energy future,” said Kevin Fletcher, president and CEO – WEC Energy Group, the parent corporation of We Energies. “Along with the environmental benefits of solar energy, this purchase will lower costs to customers over the life of the project.”
“This addition of cost-effective solar energy will help MGE reach our goal of net-zero carbon electricity by the year 2050 while also helping us to manage long-term costs to our customers,” said Jeff Keebler, MGE chairman, president and CEO. “This is yet another step in our active transition toward greater use of cleaner energy sources to serve our community.”
We Energies supplies natural gas and some utilities in the Sun Prairie area; MGE supplies electricity to a portion of the Town of Burke and some parts of the east side of Dane County in The Star’s readership area.
If regulators approve this acquisition, this phase of the Badger Hollow Solar Farm would begin generating electricity in 2021.
In May, MGE and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS), a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group, received regulatory approval to own a combined total of 150 MW at Badger Hollow. MGE will own 50 MW, and WPS will own 100 MW of this first phase of the project. Commercial operation of this phase is expected by the end of 2020.
Badger Hollow will be located in southwestern Wisconsin, in Iowa County, near the villages of Montfort and Cobb, about 12 miles west of Dodgeville. The 300-MW project is being developed by Chicago-based Invenergy, North America’s largest privately held renewable energy company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.