U.S. Second District Congressional Rep. Mark Pocan on Oct. 17 released the following statement in response to the U.S. House of Representatives passing legislation to rename the Sun Prairie Post Office after Fire Captain Cory Barr:
“Last year, the community of Sun Prairie was forever changed after an explosion led to the death of Fire Captain Cory Barr. Thanks to his heroic efforts on that fateful day, Captain Barr helped evacuate more than one hundred people while responding to a gas leak in downtown Sun Prairie,” said Pocan.
“I am proud to lead the effort to dedicate and rename the Sun Prairie Post Office as the Fire Captain Cory Barr Post Office and I’m grateful for the support from my colleagues in the Wisconsin delegation," Pocan added. "This will ensure we all remember Captain Barr and his commitment to serving the Sun Prairie community.”
Pocan thanked U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin "for her tireless work to help make this a reality" for Sun Prairie.
The Sun Prairie Post Office is located at 1715 Linnerud Drive.
"I commend Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison and the Mayor of Sun Prairie Paul Esser for their work to honor and preserve Captain Barr’s legacy and commitment to service,” added Pocan.
Pocan’s legislation is cosponsored by every member in the Wisconsin congressional delegation, including U.S. Reps. Bryan Steil (District 1), Ron Kind (District 3), Gwen Moore (District 4), Jim Sensenbrenner (District 5), Glenn Grothman (District 6), Sean Duffy (District 7), and Mike Gallagher (District 8).
Baldwin has introduced companion legislation in the Senate that is co-sponsored by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.