Madison Roller Derby is excited to kick off its 16th season with a double header on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Alliant Energy Center's Coliseum.
The first home team game of the night will feature the skate crime syndicate of the Reservoir Dolls going up against the wily Vaudeville Vixens. During half-time, Madison Roller Derby is thrilled to present an exhibition of the next generation of derby athletes: The Mad Calves Junior Roller Derby Team. Closing out the night, see the defending champion Unholy Rollers compete against the superheros of the Quad Squad.
All teams have fresh new and returning faces that they hope will help give them the first win of the season.
Roller derby is a full-contact game played on a flat, oval track with two teams facing off to see who can score the most points.
Jammers (the skaters with the stars on their helmets) furiously skate to make the most laps, scoring one point for each member of the opposing team they successfully lap.
Blockers clear the path for their jammers to score while trying to keep the opposing team’s jammer from getting by them. Everything you see on the track is real – there are no staged hits or made-up drama. These skaters are there to win and come ready to compete at a high level of action.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the first game begins at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $12 in advance if bought at one of our ticket outlets in Madison: Willy St. Co-op (all locations), Mr. Rudd’s Barbershop on Columbus Street in Sun Prairie, and Delta Beer Lab in Madison.
Online ticket pre-sales are $14 for adults, $8 for children 4-11 (under 4 are always FREE). Tickets at the door are $17.
Don’t forget -- military, senior (55+), student discount at the door with valid ID: $14.
A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales for this game will go to benefit Nuestro Mundo inc., a non-profit organization that provides educational, cultural and social opportunities for Madison's ever-expanding Latino community; learn more online at https://nuestromundoinc.org/en/home/
After the game, head on over to Madison Roller Derby’s After Party which will be hosted at Giant Jones Brewing in Madison.
