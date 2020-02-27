The Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum has an interim museum director on board to prepare for the season.
Jennifer Harper started her new job on Feb. 3 and will stay on until the end of July.
The museum at 115 E. Main Street will reopen Wednesday, March 4. Spring/Summer hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Kicking off the museum season will be Women’s Day Weekend on Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to dress as their favorite woman hero, and get their portrait drawn by an artist. Kids can also make their own comic strip.
The museum will celebrate Georgia O’Keeffe with a Painter’s Palette class on Thursday, March 12 from 6-8 p.m. Participants will learn new ways to use light and color to enhance their creations, with the help of a licensed art teacher. Registration is required through the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. The cost for the class is $27 per resident or $41 per non-resident.
A Georgia O’Keeffe Inspired Dollhouse Workshop is set for Saturday, April 4 from 9-11 a.m. Participants will make a dollhouse like famous Sun Prairie artist Georgia O’Keeffe did as a child. Create a four-room dollhouse and yard for miniature dolls just like O’Keeffe described in her memoirs. Pre-registration is required and there is a limit of 10 children. All children must be accompanied by an adult during the program. Email museum@cityofsunprairie.com to sign up.
Find out more about the Sun Prairie Museum on Facebook, www.facebook.com/CityOfSunPrairieMuseum
