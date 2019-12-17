A 15-year-old Sun Prairie High School student who police say lied about a school shooting threat in September has been charged.
The female teen is charged with false emergency (911) phone use and disorderly conduct, according to Sun Prairie Police Detective Sgt. Ryan Cox.
The teen called 911 on Sept. 27 and said there were two females in a high school bathroom talking about shooting up the school. The teen said one female was holding a handgun.
Sun Prairie police evacuated the high school after the 911 call came in and sent students and staff to the Sun Prairie Area School District Office, Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School and Sun Prairie City Hall.
During the search, Sun Prairie Police did not find any active threat, weapons or anyone matching the description of the reported suspects.
“The Police Department takes very seriously anytime a situation arises where someone, regardless of age or circumstance, is falsely dialing in a 911 emergency call,” Lt. Kevin Konopacki said. “Not only is that act taking away police resources that could be available for legitimate emergencies, but there is the potential for a tragic situation as officers most often respond to an emergency call with lights and sirens and with a tactical response. Thankfully that did not happen in this case and hopefully the person will be held responsible for their actions and learn from their actions.”
The Dane County District Attorney’s Office charged the teen last week.
