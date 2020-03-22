Bluestone Investment Partners, LLC, a McLean, Va.-based private equity firm, recently announced the completion of an investment in Continental Mapping Consultants, LLC.
Based in Sun Prairie, Continental Mapping is a rapidly growing geospatial data analytics and mapping solutions provider to defense, intelligence, federal and state government agencies, and commercial customers. Continental combines remote sensing technologies, proprietary technology, automation tools, commercial cloud services, and artificial intelligence capabilities to deliver products and solutions to its clients.
“We are excited about our partnership with Continental Mapping,” John Allen, co-founder and Managing Partner of Bluestone said. “The company has a 20-year track record of successful delivery of complicated solutions, a great leadership team, a talented and technically differentiated workforce, and attractive clients. We look forward to helping the Company accelerate its growth and expand its capabilities.”
“Our management team and 170 employees are energized about the next phase of growth for Continental Mapping. We look forward to leveraging the experience of Bluestone’s principals to build our business through organic expansion and acquisitions,” said Dave Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Continental Mapping.
Founded in 1999 by Chris Gross, President, and Hart, Continental Mapping initially provided photogrammetric solutions to local clients in Wisconsin. Through investment in people, technologies, and capabilities, Continental Mapping grew to support operations for multiple government and commercial clients around the world.
Today, the company maintains over 125 active production improvement tools, utilizes advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, and employs a highly credentialed employee base in Sun Prairie, St. Louis, Mo., San Antonio, Texas, and northern Virginia.
