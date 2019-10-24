The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) urges consumers currently disconnected to contact their local utility to make arrangements for service reconnection prior to the start of the winter heating moratorium.
During the moratorium, from Nov. 1 to April 15, utilities are prohibited from disconnecting customers who are behind on their bills.
While Wisconsin law prohibits utilities from disconnecting the heat-providing service of residential customers during the winter heating moratorium period, consumers currently disconnected must make arrangements to pay outstanding bills in order to restore service.
Wisconsin law also requires utilities to attempt to contact consumers currently disconnected in an effort to get customers reconnected, but utilities are not required to reconnect service until payment arrangements have been made.
Consumers without utility service are encouraged to contact their utility to establish a payment plan and arrange for reconnection prior to the onset of cold winter temperatures.
Contact information for the largest utilities in Wisconsin is listed below:
• Alliant Energy -- 1-800-255-4268
• Madison Gas & Electric -- 1-800-245-1125
• Superior Water, Light & Power -- 1-800-227-7957
• We Energies -- 1-800-842-4565
• Wisconsin Public Service Corporation -- 1-800-450-7260
• Xcel Energy -- 1-800-895-4999
Sun Prairie customers seeking to reach Sun Prairie Utilities should call 608-837-5500 weekdays during regular business hours or check online at https://www.sunprairieutilities.com/.
If consumers cannot reach an agreement with their utility, they may contact the PSC by calling 608-266-2001 or 1-800-225-7729, or by visiting https://psc.wi.gov/Pages/ForConsumers/LogAComplaint.aspx.
Energy assistance is available through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) to income-eligible households with a gross household income at or below 60 percent of the median gross household income in Wisconsin.
WHEAP is part of the state's comprehensive Home Energy Plus program, which provides assistance with emergency energy needs, emergency furnace repairs, conservation service and weatherization for low-income households.
For more information about applying for energy assistance, call the Home Energy Plus hotline at 1-866-432-8947, or visit the following websites:
• Income level guidelines: http://homeenergyplus.wi.gov/category.asp?linkcatid=239&linkid=118&locid=25
• Energy assistance locations: http://homeenergyplus.wi.gov/section.asp?linkid=119&locid=25
