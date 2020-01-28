It’s 2020 but the old city hall in downtown Sun Prairie is getting back closer to what it looked like more than 100 years ago.
Damaged in the July 10, 2018, natural gas explosion, the landmark building has been sitting in limbo — its windows shuttered with plywood, and its interior strewn with debris and remnants of the disaster that shook the city that night.
But owner David Wilder is starting to see the building’s original grandeur return as demolition crews clear the inside and get it ready for a new life.
Wilder and his business partner, Brian Wolfe, bought the old city hall at the East Main-North Bristol intersection just two months before the explosion with plans to restore the building.
Sun Prairie had fewer than 1,000 residents when the building was constructed in 1895 for village offices, a fire station, jail and public auditorium. In modern times right before the explosion, there were apartments upstairs, and two tenants — Running Diva Mom and The Chocolate Caper — downstairs.
Since early January, interior demo crews have cleared household debris and former residents’ furniture out of the second floor. Gone are the three apartments and the low ceilings, and also gone are the original plans to put apartments on the second floor.
“Seeing it like this,” Wilder said as he gave a tour. “It’s better to leave it as open space. It was originally built as a community gathering space for Sun Prairie, so we think it will work well again as that in the future.”
Wilder said it didn’t make sense to have apartments because rents would have been too high to make it financially worthwhile. Instead, he’s getting interest from potential tenants who want to set up retail, event space and restaurants in the space. Wilder has set up www.spcityhall.com to generate interest in the project.
The second floor is 2,400 sq. ft. with capacity for around 100 people and the first floor is 2,100 sq. ft.
“We are meeting with prospective tenants and trying to understand the space that they are looking for,” Wilder said. “Once the demolition is complete, we will get better numbers for the build-out and the restoration to determine what we need to to make this project financially viable.”
Wilder estimated the renovations will cost upwards of $1.2 million.
The plan is to restore the original heights of the windows, the 12-13 foot ceilings, the original fire station doors, and repair the brickwork. Restoring the height of the old bell tower is the most sought-after restoration, Wilder said.
“The most critical aspect from our standpoint will come down to the cost of restoring the original bell tower,” Wilder said. “So hopefully, we can partner with the city and get TIF or other funding to make that happen.’
Federal and state tax credits will also provide a financial boost to the restoration.
Wilder started an initiative more than a year ago to get the 100 and 200 blocks of East Main Street recognized as a federal historic district.
Downtown business owners and the Sun Prairie Historical Museum lent their support and the area was put on the National Register of Historic Places last year. Now Wilder and other property owners can get state and federal tax credits for approved rehabilitation work — 20 percent for federal and 20 percent for state (up to $3.5 million credit) for income-producing buildings.
“For us, there would be no way this project would be financially viable without the historic tax credits,” Wilder said.
For many residents, the old city hall is seen as a landmark survivor of the July 10, 2018, natural gas explosion that killed firefighter Capt. Cory Barr and destroyed the Barr House Tavern — the epicenter of the blast right across the street — as well as other businesses and a private residence.
During the explosion, Wilder said the west side of the old city hall roof lifted off the brick walls and slammed back down, damaging rows of bricks and every joist on that side of the building. Wooden trusses were significantly bowed and needed to be reinforced.
The building will be the last one to reopen after the natural gas explosion —stalled because of its historical complexities and just getting the structure safe again, and delayed by the street reconstruction project.
But Wilder said the old city hall is a stalwart landmark — holding its own during the explosion with its strong foundation and possibly saving other buildings from damage.
“This was the city hall, so it was built incredibly robust,” Wilder said. “The walls are a foot and a half of interlocking brick. This building probably prevented a lot of damage from occurring in other buildings on this side of the main street because it took the full brunt of the explosion.”
Wilder said the roof is structurally sound and reinforced but will eventually need to be replaced at a great expense. Wilder is part of a group of property owners and displaced residents who are suing four companies involved with the explosion.
With the redevelopment plans of the Main and Bristol Street intersection now underway, Wilder said keeping the landmark building is even more important.
“I don’t think that they are going to design anything as nice as this building, given its historical character,” Wilder said.
Wilder said he feels a strong sense of responsibility to bring the old city hall back to what it was, is guiding the restoration project.
“In 1895, this community was tiny but they all came together and built this as a testament of what they wanted Sun Prairie to be,” Wilder said. “We are excited to reopen it get people back in here and enjoying it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.