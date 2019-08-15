MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin's Assembly Republican leader says he expects accommodations will be made to a paralyzed Democratic legislator who has asked to be able to phone in to meetings when he's unable to attend because of his disability.
Speaker Robin Vos says on the Jay Weber show Thursday on WISN-AM that "I'm sure at the end of the day we will make accommodations" but he did not specify what they would be.
He has already promised to make recordings of meetings available that Anderson misses.
Anderson has asked to be able to call into meetings, which is currently against Assembly rules. He's also asked that the Assembly not hold overnight sessions. No Republicans signed onto a letter Anderson sent on Wednesday asking for accommodations.
Vos is accusing Anderson and Democrats of "political grandstanding," saying "everything they do is political and trying to make the other side look bad."
