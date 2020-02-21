Thanks to a grant from the Sun Prairie Education Foundation (SPEF), every 6th and 7th grade student in Sun Prairie will learn from Damian Buchman, Founder & Executive director of The Ability Center.
His positive energy and unique story will not only place kids into others’ “shoes”, but they will also experience an interactive activity through a collaborative, fully integrated learning process.
Buchman will be taking over Sun Prairie middle school physical education classes at Patrick Marsh Middle School on Monday, Feb. 24 and Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Physical Education Educator Crystal Brandl applied for the grant to bring the experience to both Patrick Marsh and Prairie View Middle Schools.
“This a great opportunity for everyone involved to come together to continue to maintain equitable access to ALL," Brandl said, "while also celebrating the uniquenesses of people that make the community of Sun Prairie a special place to live.”
Bringing ASAP to Sun Prairie will allow students to experience activity from a wheelchair to gain perspective on the abilities of everyone around them in addition to:
● Raising awareness of disABILITIES and gaining new perspectives;
● Gaining perspective of grit and perseverance;
● Being mindful of others and their situations; and
● Learning how to work together in a different environment.
Find more information about ASAP: https://tacwi.org/programs.
For more information about the Sun Prairie Education Foundation, log on to http://www.sunprairieeducationfoundation.org/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SPEducationFoundation/ .
