In this Jan. 14, 2020, photo, Rita Alton stands next to her house on the edge of a cliff overlooking Lake Michigan near Manistee, Mich. When her father built the 1,000-square-foot, brick bungalow in the early 1950s, more than acre of land lay between it and the drop-off overlooking the water. But erosion has accelerated dramatically as the lake approaches its highest levels in recorded history, hurling powerful waves into the mostly clay bluff.