Sun Prairie Fire Department will boost its full-time firefighter roster next year with the help of a $462,134 grant.
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding will cover almost half the salaries of five new hires over the next three years. SPFD Chief Chris Garrison announced the grant during Governor Tony Evers’ visit to the Bristol Street fire station on Oct. 1 saying it will improve service.
“I will be able to hire five new firefighters so we can staff and provide coverage 24 hours a day and start giving more adequate and better coverage to our residents,” Garrison said, expecting the first new hires onboard by March 9.
SPFD’s full-time and paid-on-call firefighters provide service to the city, and the towns of Bristol, Burke and Sun Prairie.
Station One on N. Bristol and Station 2 at Westside Community Services Building on W. Main St. has full-time day time staff with on-call firefighters taking on evening coverage. The department is expected to exceed 2,000 calls this year, which includes fires, car accidents, gas leaks, and other emergency responses. More than 30 percent of firefighters are trained as emergency medical responders.
Garrison said SPFD has shifted its focus, with fire calls making up just a small fraction of its services.
“This area is growing and we need to have the mindset to grow with it and understand what we are—and all-hazard response team,” Garrison said.
Fire prevention and public education is a major focus of SPFD, Garrison said. Garrison said the SPFD went after the FEMA grant to fund its department. He said that will benefit the city, which provides the majority of the department’s funding.
“This grant will help the whole city,” Garrison said noting the department’s budget almost double this year to $2.1 million.
Gov. Evers honored Capt. Cory Barr during his Oct. 1 stop to the Sun Prairie fire station and also thanked staff for protecting the community.
“The fire department is clearly here to help people survive tragedies, and proactively their work in the community, to help it remain strong every single day.”
National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 6-12.
