Gov. Tony Evers on Monday, Feb. 10 announced his appointments to serve on the 2020 Census Complete Count Committee, including District 13 State Senator Scott Fitzgerald.
The committee was created through Executive Order #55 and is tasked with educating Wisconsinites on the importance of completing the 2020 census, developing outreach strategies to reach hard-to-count communities, and identifying and reducing barriers that impede participation in the counting process.
Fitzgerald’s State Senate District includes portions of the Town of Bristol.
“In 2010, Wisconsin had one of the highest census turnouts in the nation and we need to make sure that we are a leader once again,” said Evers. “That said, we’ve got our work cut out for us. It’s estimated that Wisconsin’s hard-to-count population is over 600,000, so the work of this committee cannot be taken lightly. I look forward to working with these dedicated individuals to ensure Wisconsin has an accurate and complete count in the 2020 Census.”
Besides Fitzgerald, members of the 2020 Census Complete Count Committee include: Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Department of Public Instruction Designee Scott Jones, Department of Administration Designee Joanna Beilman-Dulin, State Senator Janet Bewley, State Rep. Cody Horlacher;
State Rep. David Crowley; Fabi Maldonado, Voces de la Frontera, Political Director; Julie Kessler, Clerk-Treasurer, City of Cumberland; Christina Kintop, Superior Board of Education, Vice President; Catherine Emmanuelle, Eau Claire City Council, Vice President; Monique Currie, Wisconsin Technical College System, Policy Advisor;
Rebecca Larson, Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, Senior Vice President for Advocacy; Stefen Fletcher, University of Wisconsin System, Director of Administrative Polices and Special Projects; Chai Moua, Freedom, Inc., State Civic Engagement Director; Debra Reukauf, Chief of Police, City of Lancaster; Jane Klekamp, Associate County Administrator, La Crosse County;
Denise Sweet, League of Conservation Voters, First Nations Organizer; Corinda Rainey-Moore, Kids Forward, Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator; Brad Paul, Wisconsin Community Action Program Association, Executive Director; Skye Alloway, Tribal Liaison US Census Bureau, Forest County Potawatomi;
Brenda González, UW-Madison, Director of Community Relations; Tom Spitz, Settlers Bank, Chief Executive Officer; Tammy Rivera, Southside Organizing Committee, Executive Director; Barbara Beckert, Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin Disability Rights Wisconsin, Director of External Advocacy;
Plumer Lovelace, Wisconsin Library Association, Executive Director; Chelsea Fibert, Wisconsin Counties Association, Legislative and Projects Coordinator; Matt Dannenberg, Wisconsin Voices, Census Director; Eric Weydt, Diocese of Green Bay, Catholic Social Justice Coordinator;
Sharon Robinson, city of Milwaukee Department of Administration Director and Milwaukee Local Complete Count Committee Chair; Debra Cronmiller, League of Women Voters, Executive Director; Rafael Smith, Wisconsin Citizen Action, Climate and Equity Director; Charlene Mouille, United Way of Wisconsin, Executive Director;
Tony Shields, Wisconsin Philanthropy Network, President and CEO; Mari Freiberg, Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center, Chief Executive Officer; Wendy Strout, Human Rights Campaign, Wisconsin State Director;
Laura Rose, Wisconsin Hospital Association, Vice President for Policy Development; Kit Amidzich, Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce, Membership Director; and, Claire Reuning, Catholic Charities, Refugee Integration Specialist.
More information regarding the Census can be found at: https://wicount.wi.gov/pages/home.aspx
