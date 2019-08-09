Sun Prairie residents displaced after July 10 explosion sue companies

Nine residents displaced by the July 10, 2018 gas explosion are suing companies they claim were responsible for the blast.
The residents lost their belongings and were left homeless after their downtown apartments were destroyed or damaged in the 200 block of W. Main Street. Some of the plaintiffs also worked at businesses destroyed in the explosion.
In the lawsuit filed last Friday in Dane County Circuit Court, the plaintiffs claim that VC Tech, Bear Communications, Verizon, WE Energies and USIC Locating Services were negligent in locating a gas line that was ruptured and led to the explosion.
The lawsuit, originally reported in the Wisconsin State Journal, also claims that WE Energies was unsuccessful at locating the source of the leak and never shut off the supplying of escaping natural gas in the gas line.
The companies, named in the lawsuit, were involved with a Verizon Wireless fiber optic installation project that included locating, marking and working on underground utilities at the intersection of West Main Street and Bristol Street.
Those suing the companies are Angela Levendoski, Melissa Buckingham, Antonio Hurtado, Heather Schmidt, Trent Kremeier, Barry Mahlum, Patti Mahlum, Valerie Jo Lebo and Edward Urfer.
Attorney Ronald Gold of FOX & FOX, S.C., representing the plaintiffs, claims the companies were negligent.
“These companies dropped the ball and the consequences have been disastrous with a life lost, people’s livelihood gone, and their lives disrupted,” Gold said.
Gold said plaintiffs lived in downtown apartments at the time of the explosion. Some, he said, had to relocate to other communities because they couldn’t find comparable housing in the City of Sun Prairie.
The lawsuit is the latest filed against VC Tech, Inc., Bear Communications, Verizon, WE Energies and USIC Locating Services in the July 10, 2018 incident.
Abby Barr, the wife of firefighter Cory Barr killed in the explosion, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the companies last December, along with two Sun Prairie firefighters, Ryan Welch and Greg Pavlik injured in the blast.
The City of Sun Prairie also filed a lawsuit against Bear Communications, VS Tech, USIC Locating Services and WE Energies. The city’s estimates gas explosion costs at $623,000— for repairs, security, supplies, fuel, operational supplies, rental equipment and other expenses.
Investigators found that miscommunications between four companies on natural gas line markings led to the July 10 downtown explosion that killed Sun Prairie firefighter Cory Barr.
Following a months-long investigation, las December Sun Prairie Police Chief Anhalt, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel concluded that there was no probable cause that a crime was committed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.