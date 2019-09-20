The City of Sun Prairie invites residents on Saturday, September 28 for the Sun Prairie Stronger final community open house at the Multicultural Fair, located at Sheehan Park on Linnerud Drive across from the Sun Prairie Library, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More than 1,500 people have shared their big ideas, thoughts, and concerns guiding the planning team into the final phase. Participants will get the chance to provide input on favorite concepts for the Main and Bristol redevelopment area and shape the heart of the Sun Prairie community.
The City of Sun Prairie has embarked on the creation of a vision and redevelopment plan for the corner of Main and Bristol, the site of the July 2018 gas leak and explosion. The community’s sense of pride and incredible resiliency following the tragedy was represented by the #sunprairiestrong campaign.
This planning process builds on that collective coming together to celebrate the heritage of the area and traditions of the community, as well as leverage this opportunity to define the future of Sun Prairie.
For more information about the planning process, visit online at sunprairiestrongerplan.com
