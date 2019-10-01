Judge Rachel Graham formally announced her candidacy Oct. 1 to retain her seat on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, District IV.
Graham has been endorsed by more than 40 current and retired judges, including Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Frank Dallet, and former Justice Louis B. Butler, Jr.
Graham has also garnered the endorsement of former Chief Justice Shirley S. Abrahamson, who said, “I don’t typically endorse candidates, but I have known Rachel for years and am endorsing her because I believe that she is exactly the type of judge that we need on our courts.”
Governor Tony Evers appointed Graham to the court in June, saying, “Wisconsin deserves fair judges who respect the law and understand the people that come before them. Rachel A. Graham has the temperament, experience, and ability to do just that for the people of Wisconsin.” She was Evers’ first judicial appointee.
Graham was born and raised in Stevens Point and is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School. Prior to her service on the Court of Appeals, Judge Graham was an attorney for Quarles & Brady, a four-year law clerk for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, and a public school teacher.
As a practicing attorney, Graham was recognized by the Seventh Circuit Bar Association for her commitment to providing pro bono representation to clients who were unable to afford legal representation.
Graham’s campaign will be kicked off at an event tonight in Madison. The election will be held on April 7, 2020. Graham said she is running to retain her seat because she believes in ethical, independent, and compassionate judges on the bench to help restore confidence in the judiciary.
