The City of Sun Prairie Planning Division needs your input to the online survey on preliminary development concepts for the Main and Bristol site, which is now available at https://bit.ly/33gFQYA.
In preparation for the survey, review the concepts and read the State of the Area report before you engage by visiting the project website www.sunprairiestrongerplan.com.
A link to the survey is also available from that website. The survey will be available until Saturday, Aug. 24, and hard copies are available at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St., and the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.
The survey will ask you to provide input on various concepts and land use scenarios for the Main and Bristol site that have been developed by The Lakota Group, the consultant retained by the City of Sun Prairie to assist with the development of a vision and redevelopment plan for the area impacted by the July 2018 explosion.
Almost 1,000 Sun Prairie residents shared their thoughts and ideas earlier this year. Many big ideas, thoughts, and concerns were shared at that time, and have guided the planning team into the ‘Envision’ phase of the project.
Your input in this critical phase of the planning process is key to ensure everyone’s voice is heard. Input received now will help in formulating refined development concepts that will be incorporated into the final plan, which is expected to be completed later this fall.
A recent open house in the Community Room at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building to review the seven design concepts in late July resulted in 80 people attending. The meeting included property owners on both the north and south sides of Main Street near the Bristol Street area that was destroyed by fire in the July 10, 2018 natural gas explosion that destroyed five buildings and killed SPFD Capt. Cory Barr.
More information on the Main-Bristol project can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Department at (608) 825-1107.
