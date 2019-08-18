City Engineering Director Tom Veith said O'Keeffe Avenue between the roundabouts near Twisted Branch Way will be closed from Thursday morning, Aug. 22, 2019 through Saturday, Aug. 24.
The closure is required to safely and efficiently perform construction work in the roundabout for the newest phase of Smith's Crossing. Advanced warning message boards will be placed on Monday, Aug. 19 to warn users of the roundabout closure throughout the week.
All Smith's Crossing residents, businesses and deliveries will only have access from Reiner Road during the closure.
"We appreciate your understanding during this inconvenience," Veith said in a statement announcing the closure.
Individuals with questions may contact the City of Sun Prairie Engineering Department's main phone line at 608-825-1170.
