Six school districts in Dane County — including Sun Prairie — were honored Dec. 5 by the Healthy Kids, Healthy Schools initiative aimed at promoting health and well-being for students, staff and families.
In 2019 the Healthy Kids Collaborative of Dane County launched the Healthy Kids Healthy Schools Awards program to highlight efforts in Dane County schools. The schools completed assessments to gauge their activities in the following three areas: food, physical activity and overall health and wellbeing.
Activities such as planting a school garden or providing active indoor recess earned points for schools based on complexity and the number of students, staff, or families impacted.
Healthy Kids Collaborative is based at UW Health and its mission is to connect health champions to create a Dane County where every child from every neighborhood can have the opportunity to be healthy.
In honor of the awards being announced, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi declared Dec. 5 as Healthy Kids Healthy Schools Days in Dane County.
There were gold, silver and bronze standards. The list of schools includes:
Gold — Prairie View Elementary, Oregon School District (OSD), West Middleton Elementary, Middleton Cross Plains Area School District (MCPASD), Sauk Trail Elementary, MCPASD, Kromrey Middle, MCPASD, Glacier Creek Middle, MCPASD, Northside Elementary, MCPASD, Netherwood Knoll Elementary, Oregon, and Park Elementary, MCPASD.
Silver — Elm Lawn Elementary, MCPASD, Sunset Ridge Elementary, MCPASD, Oregon Middle School, Oregon, Creekside Elementary, Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD), Rome Corners Intermediate, OSD, Brooklyn Elementary, OSD, Token Springs Elementary, SPASD, Mendota Elementary, Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), Royal Oaks Elementary, SPASD, Prairie View Middle, SPASD, Clark Street Community, MCPASD, Eastside Elementary, SPASD, Oregon High School, OSD, Sugar Creek Elementary, Verona Area School District, and Sandhill Elementary, Stoughton Area School District.
Bronze — Lindbergh Elementary, MMSD, Frank Allis Elementary, MMSD, Prairie Phoenix Academy, SPASD, Elvehjem Elementary, MMSD, Schenk Elementary, MMSD, Gompers Elementary, MMSD, Kennedy Elementary, MMSD, Northside Elementary, SPASD, and Oregon 4K, OSD, Olson Elementary School, MMSD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.