The Sun Prairie results didn't reflect statewide Feb. 18 primary election returns in the State Supreme Court Judge race between Ed Fallone, Jill Karofsky and incumbent Daniel Kelly, but it didn't stop Kelly from being the top finisher statewide.
Unofficial results from the City of Sun Prairie showed Kelly finished with 1,193 votes, second to Karofsky, who finished with 2,135 votes. Fallone finished a distant third with 563 votes.
Kelly edged Karofsky in the Town of Bristol, where the incumbent garnered 238 votes to 211 for Karosfsky and 49 for Fallone. Burke voters picked Karofsky, 219 votes to 164 for Kelly and 56 for Fallone.
In the Town of Sun Prairie, Karofsky won with 177 votes to 126 for Kelly and 30 for Fallone.
Statewide, with 99 percent of precincts reporting according to Associated Press, Kelly placed first with 50 percent of the vote, or 348,689 votes, to Karofsky's 259,887 votes, or 37 percent. Fallone finished with 13 percent, or 88,446 votes.
The contest is officially nonpartisan but Kelly is part of the court's five-member conservative majority. Republicans have thrown their support behind him after then-Gov. Scott Walker appointed him to the bench in 2016 to replace the retiring David Prosser.
Karofsky is a Dane County judge who worked as a crime victim advocate for the state Justice Department. Liberals have thrown their support behind her.
The race has been marked by Kelly and Karofsky's increasingly bitter sparring. Karofsky has accused Kelly of being corrupt, saying he constantly rules in favor of conservative groups. Kelly has insisted that he uses “rigorous logic” to arrive at his rulings and Karofsky is slandering him.
Kelly built an enormous fund-raising advantage over both challengers, generating nearly $1 million over the last 13 months. Karofsky raised almost $414,000 during that span. Fallone had just under $172,000.
The race won't change the court's ideological leaning but a Kelly defeat would shave the conservative majority to 4-3 and give liberals a chance to take over in 2023.
Voter turnout
Citywide, voter turnout topped 20 percent, with 3,917 voters casting ballots, or 20.4 percent of registered voters.
City Clerk Elena Hilby reported despite the four new polling places, voting went smoothly except for unexpected illness. She said she expected the voting to work even more smoothly in the April 7 general election.
Countywide, 25.1 percent of registered voters, or 88,060, cast ballots in the Feb. 18 primary election according to the county's website.
-- Todd Richmond and the Associated Press contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.