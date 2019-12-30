Sun Prairie Moves, formerly known as the Sun Prairie Bicycle Advocacy Group, will host its winter meeting from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive.
Guest speakers for the meeting include David Studner of Trek Bicycle and City of Sun Prairie’s Planner Philip Gritzmacher and Assistant City Engineer Tom Veith.
Attendees can expect to learn about e-bike types, categories, and laws from Trek’s Bicycle Product Manager Studner, who has over 11 yrs experience in the industry and is currently the product manager for all electric bicycles at Trek Bicycle Corp. in Waterloo.
Gritzmacher and Veith will provide attendees with updates on local bicycling infrastructure projects, street design, and future trail developments.
And, the meeting will also discuss the Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) Bronze award, what it means and why it should matter to Sun Prairie residents, workers, parents, or business owners.
Following the meeting, you’ll have opportunity to test ride a fatbike or e-bike provided for free by Trek Bicycles Store – Madison East.
For more information about Sun Prairie Moves, go online to https://sunprairiemoves.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.