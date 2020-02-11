Sun Prairie alders directed staff to research establishing a historical preservation commission following a discussion during the Feb. 4 Committee of the Whole meeting.
The discussion about research, which will come from city staff, occurred after a referral from District 1 Alder Steve Stocker during the council’s last meeting in January. Stocker asked for city staff to research the issue of historic preservation as outlined in the recently approved Comprehensive Plan.
During the Feb. 4 Committee of the Whole meeting, Mayor Paul Esser — giving the museum staff report — said it should be the role of the city council, and not the Sun Prairie Museum Board, to develop a historical preservation policy.
But the mayor also said that items in the Comprehensive Plan are goals. “There are many goals in the Comprehensive Plan that will never be worked on,” Esser said.
Esser said the Museum Board exists to provide oversight for the museum and is not in the position to evaluate buildings, “nor does it have the expertise to do so.”
Policy 3 requires the council to have standards to determine what should be preserved, including the cost associated with preserving and/or renovating it.
“You can not delegate that responsibility — that is a responsibility of the city council,” Esser said.
Community Development Director Scott Kugler said the Comprehensive Plan does not have the development of historical preservation evaluation of city-owned buildings among its action items.
Esser also pointed out the city council did not have the goal as part of its strategic plan, meaning it was not an immediate need for the council.
“I feel a little blind-sided to be honest with you,” remarked Terry McIlroy, a member of the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum Board.
McIlroy asked if the council is not talking about preserving historic properties now, when will it? “After they’re all gone?”
McIlroy said the city has a responsibility to look at this now. She said she looked at a 1901 postcard online, and saw the many historic buildings on Main Street that are no longer there. As the city moves forward, she added, more are disappearing.
“I think you as a council have a responsibility to look at this,” McIlroy said, “and look at it now.”
She said the city needs to bring in experts from the State Historical Society to help the city develop some standards for historical preservation. Former mayor Joe Chase, who was present but could not speak because of laryngitis, has also raised historical preservation before.
Current ordinance not enforceable
Kugler said he thought there were two historical preservation questions to be answered: taking a look at properties the city has purchased or looking to purchase, or if the city is looking to regulate historic buildings. Kugler said the second matter is altogether different, and to do that, the city needs a historic preservation commission and to adopt state standards.
“We actually have an ordinance right now that says we protect historic buildings — buildings on the National Register of Historic Places,” Kugler said, adding the ordinance is not enforceable.
District 4 Alder Al Guyant asked whether or not the city council wants to get into the business of telling people they can’t tear down historic buildings.
“That’s the issue and I do not know — I sure need more than 10 minutes to think that through before making a recommendation,” Guyant said.
But he asked staff to find articles that explore the benefits and pitfalls of establishing a historical preservation commission.
District 1 Alder Emily Lindsey said she’s interested in researching the establishment of a historical preservation commission, but said the members of the commission need to have expertise.
Kugler said he did a little work on historical preservation while he worked in Iowa City, but was not involved in the establishment of a commission there. But he recalled the historical preservation commission was able to prevent demolition of a historic building in one instance.
Connors agreed to leave the discussion open until staff returns with an article about the pros and cons of historical preservation. But at the end of the Committee of the Whole meeting, Stocker referred the matter to city staff, including research about the establishment of a Sun Prairie historical district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.