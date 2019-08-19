William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and Clinics, in partnership with UW-Madison Student Affairs and UW-Madison Veteran Services & Military Assistance Center, will host the 7th annual VA Community Mental Health Summit at the UW-Madison Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St. in Madison from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2019.
The summit will focus on “Transitions Through Life: A Veteran’s Experience”. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Gregory Burek, M.D., a veteran and Psychiatrist from Veterans Retrain Program, Aurora Health, and Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Medicine, Medical College of Wisconsin.
The summit draws an audience consisting of community-based staff from across Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, including social workers, nurses, case managers, discharge planners, mental health therapists, health care providers, outreach workers, vocational counselors, campus-based veterans programs, state and county VSOs, Veterans and Veteran family members.
Topics covered will include periods of transition for veterans, including military separation, Veteran families, Moral injury and end of life, and the intersectionality of veteran identity across the lifespan.
The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and Clinics strives to enhance the Health and Well-being of Veterans and Veteran families through active coordination and collaboration with veteran service organizations, community partners, Veterans and Veteran families.
Community Organizations and providers interested in attending the summit must register online by Aug. 26, 2019 at: https://uwmadison.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eW1ej1Oy1vVZRgp
Interested individuals who are unable to register on-line may contact Donald Bialkowski @ 608-280-7084 x 11980 to register directly. CEU’s will be available for social workers on the day of the summit. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital is a Madison-based 129-bed facility that provides health care for about 42,000 Veterans who live in a 13,600 square mile primary service area comprising 15 counties in south central Wisconsin and five in northwestern Illinois. The hospital also operates an annex primary care clinic in Madison and community-based outpatient clinics in Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Janesville in Wisconsin, and in Rockford and Freeport in Illinois.
The main hospital includes 85 acute care beds, 18 beds in the hospital’s residential rehabilitation treatment program, and a community living center provides an additional 26 beds for sub-acute transitional care, rehabilitation, and hospice care. The hospital’s outpatient clinics have approximately 1,870 visits each business weekday.
The total veteran population in the Madison VA Hospital’s primary service area is approximately 130,000.
For more information about the Madison VA Hospital, visit www.madison.va.gov or www.facebook.com/MadisonVAHospital.
