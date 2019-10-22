Did you know that Beans ’n Cream Coffeehouse — which now has three locations — once had a location that closed?
Or that the coffeehouse recently turned 15 years old?
Both are true. Caroline McCourt and Beth Mielcarek opened the downtown mainstay in October 2004.
“They had done a lot of their planning at a coffee shop on the east side of Madison where I worked. They knew about me. Apparently they asked kind of on the sly if I wanted to come work for them and I didn’t pick up on it,” recalled Jeff Gauger, who is Mielcarek’s partner in the business. “So, fast forward like six months — I started looking for a different place to work and kind of remembered them and came and checked it out and applied. And so, I was hired as their store manager about six months after they opened, and worked as a store manager for I think three years.”
That was about the time — roughly 2008 — that the second location closed.
“At that time they had just opened or they opened a store on the east side of Madison, in the American Family business park [next to Milio’s],” Gauger remembered.
When that location closed, Mielcarek and McCourt approached him about becoming a partner.
“And so at that point I became a 25% partner. Beth and I each shared 25%, and then Caroline shared 50%,” Gauger said.
Later, McCourt asked to be bought out. “And so the company bought it out and Beth and I became 50-50 partners, that’s how it’s been run since,” Gauger said. “So, I function as the managing partner for Beans ‘n Cream — I make all the day to day decisions. Certainly Beth and I consult when we think about major things like expansions or business direction.”
But the need to expand presented itself again, when the new UW Hospital opened in the American Center, and Beans ’n Cream opened a kiosk there.
“It really functions as a mini-downtown store essentially. So that store, as the hospital has become busier, has certainly grown,” Gauger said. “We are approaching our downtown store sales there, which is pretty awesome. It’s kind of an interesting little arrangement. We have 220 square feet, so like it’s — we pay a lot per square foot, but we don’t pay for very many square feet. So, it works out. And all of our seating is just like the hospital itself.”
Opening the kiosk at the UW Hospital exposed the company to folks who may not have experienced Beans ’n Cream before.
“And I think it’s close enough to feel like it’s still somewhat Sun Prairie — a lot of the people who work there have ties to Sun Prairie,” Gauger said. “So it was a natural extension of our market.”
Soon after the kiosk allowed Beans ’n Cream to expand its market, Gauger said, the downtown store became really popular.
“About two and a half years ago, we were really starting to feel pinched downtown. As the popularity of breakfast rose, we were really struggling with the ability to produce what we were selling there,” Gauger said. “And so we started to think about a production space and then we’re like, ‘well, geez, you know, it would also be nice to have a drive-through in Sun Prairie.’ Starbucks has a drive through. I think Dunkin had just opened with a drive through. We felt like we were missing out.
“And so we started wondering if we could get by in a store and a production facility,” Gauger said.
“And so that’s what we looked for when this property was redeveloped,” Gauger said, referring to the Bakehouse property. “It was a good fit for us.”
And, it seems, two different customer bases.
“The people downtown go to downtown and they don’t come here and the people here come [to the Bakehouse] and they don’t go there,” Gauger said. “I think the west side is missing that still. With that new school, I mean, there is going to be a whole lot of different traffic patterns over in that area. So that would be our immediate goal.”
Where does he see the business headed in another 15 years?
“Fifteen is a long time. I would like to think that we would have another location in Sun Prairie,” Gauger said, which is where the west side reference comes in. “Sun Prairie a big stretched out community. People view coffeehouses like a neighborhood.”
That doesn’t mean Beans ’n Cream isn’t already expanding its business. A staple at the weekly Saturday Sun Prairie Farmers Market, Beans ’n Cream is also taking its bakery to some of its partners.
“Because we have this production kitchen and stuff, we’re starting to focus more on wholesale. So we sell Full Mile [Brewing Company & Kitchen] with buns and bread, and Right Bauer with buns. This week, Sassy Cow is starting to build out a grilled cheese café in their creamery, so we’re starting to send bread to them. We’ve tried to look to some of our community business members and partner up with them, too. I think that will continue.”
One of the things that has made Beans ’n Cream so successful is its community involvement. Intricately involved with the Sun Prairie Public Library Gala for the past few years, Beans ’n Cream also donates to a wide range of community causes including the Sun Prairie Optimist Club’s Night of Heroes.
But he said a lot of the credit for that community involvement goes to McCourt and Mielcarek.
“Both Beth and Caroline were heavily involved in the Sun Prairie community. And I think it’s two things — one I mean it is marketing, right? Like when you are out in your community, people notice that.”
Colin Murray, executive Director of Dane Buy Local, has definitely noticed.
“Beans ’n Cream also has set a good example of giving back to the community,” Murray said. “They understand the importance of building a strong community to maintain the quality of life which we enjoy.”
“But it’s also that we live here and our kids go to school here — that kind of thing. It’s also about making your community the kind of community you want it to be,” Gauger said. “So I’ve tried to continue that, Beans ‘n Cream has tried to continue that.
“For example, the library — I think the library is a really good asset for our community. I grew up going to a library every week. I want our library to remain a vital integrated community place,” Gauger said. “It’s also a place that anybody can go to. You don’t need money to go to a library.
“And so that’s one of the reasons why we’ve been involved in it. All of the various schools — we try to do a lot with them, but again, like I think education is important,” Gauger said. “I think that businesses showing involvement with our schools helps them. It also helps us, right?”
As the business celebrates its 15th anniversary, however, Gauger and Murray say it’s not what the business has done that has made it successful.
“I really do feel like it was the community that made us successful,” Gauger said. “It’s not just what we did — people have supported us and that is awesome.”
“We are pleased to see the success of Beans ’n Cream,” Murray added. “Being a small business is not easy. Competition in the coffee industry is very intense.
“But Jeff and his team have built up a good reputation in the area,” Murray said. “Quality products and service help Beans ‘n Cream to stand out in their field.”
