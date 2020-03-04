State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski launched the Treasurers’ Task Force for Homeowners on March 4 to help Wisconsinites buy their first homes and afford to stay in them. Made up of local treasurers -- including a Sun Prairie resident -- from across the state and community partners, this coalition is often on the front lines when it comes to helping people stay in their homes.
Chris Astrella, the Town of Oakland Clerk/Treasurer who ran against District 1 Alder Steve Stocker in 2018, is a member of the task force, which will create partnerships across communities, share ideas, and coordinate resources. The ultimate goal will be to identify strategies to help Wisconsinites prevent penalties, delinquencies, and foreclosures.
“Owning a home is a big part of the American dream, but it’s often not easy to get there and stay there. We’re seeing a decline in first-time homebuyers in Wisconsin, and we’re also seeing people having a hard time staying in their homes, particularly seniors,” said State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski. “By working with Treasurers, who are on the front lines of communicating with taxpayers, this task force will be able to come up with innovative solutions that can help empower homeowners and keep Wisconsinites in their homes.”
The Treasurers’ Homeowners Task Force meets for the first time on March 4th. In forming, they hope to create a network that will empower homebuyers with the financial tools to own and maintain their homes. The task force will also look at creating a warning system that can trigger early intervention when a homeowner may be at risk of foreclosure. By creating an alert system for homeowners, Treasurers and other community advocates can work with the homeowners to strategize ways to prevent foreclosure.
“As someone who works with taxpayers and homeowners every day, I’m excited to be chairing a task force that will be actively working on the issues Wisconsinites face when they are trying to buy a home and stay in one,” said Kenosha County Treasurer Teri Jacobson. “Wisconsinites deserve a dedicated network of resources when it comes to homeownership, and it is a pleasure to see state and local officials from all corners of the state working together to find real solutions.”
Besides Astrella, the Task Force membership includes:
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski
Teri Jacobson, Kenosha County Treasurer (Chair)
Amanda Bartz, City of Tomahawk Clerk/Treasurer
Hetti Brown, Coulee Community Action Program
Spencer Coggs, City of Milwaukee Treasurer
John Dickert, Department of Revenue
Carrie Eastlick, Grant County Treasurer
Jennifer Fasula, Foundation for Rural Housing
David Frohling, Dodge County Board Supervisor
Adam Gallagher, Dane County Treasurer
Katherine Gaulke, Town of Delavan Supervisor
Johanna Jimenez, Take Root Milwaukee
Tom Kramer, Town of Norway Administrator/Treasurer & Racine County Supervisor
Lynn Neeck, Price County Treasurer
Ann Peterson, Village of Siren Clerk/Treasurer
Scott Phillips, Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority
Myra Piergrossi, Village of Fox Crossing Finance Director/Treasurer
Amanda Toney, Town of Brooklyn & Green Lake County Treasurer
A representative from the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council
A representative from the League of Municipalities
A representative from the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
