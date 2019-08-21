Hundreds of local participants will walk side by side on Sunday, Aug. 25 in the 13th Annual APDA Wisconsin Optimism Walk at Warner Park in Madison to raise critical funds and awareness of Parkinson's disease (PD).
The walk begins with registration at 10 a.m., followed at 11 a.m. by the walk.
The 2019 Wisconsin Optimism Walk will further APDA’s mission to help every person impacted by PD live life to the fullest.
Did you know:
• Every 9 minutes, someone in the US is diagnosed with PD.
• Funds raised enable APDA to continue providing local information, education, and support to those impacted by PD and fund scientific research into the causes, prevention, treatments and ultimately the cure.
The event is part of a series of Optimism Walks taking place from coast to coast and participants will include people living with PD, their friends and care partners, medical professionals who focus their work on PD, and more. It is not too late to register to participate or to make a donation.
This fundraising event offers a short one-mile walk (individuals can walk as much or as little as they choose) and other family-friendly activities including prizes, music, sponsor activities, educational opportunities, raffles, a picnic lunch and more. Most importantly, it offers the chance to bond with and support others who are similarly connected.
The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is the largest grassroots network dedicated to fighting Parkinson’s disease (PD) and works tirelessly to assist the more than 1 million Americans with PD live life to the fullest in the face of this chronic, neurological disorder.
Founded in 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $185 million to provide outstanding patient services and educational programs, elevate public awareness about the disease, and support research designed to unlock the mysteries of PD and ultimately put an end to this disease.
To join in the fight against Parkinson’s disease and to learn more about the support APDA provides nationally through a network of Chapters and Information and Referral (I&R) Centers, as well as the national Research Program and Centers for Advanced Research, visit online at www.apdaparkinson.org.
