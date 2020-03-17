If you didn’t know the Midwest’s largest office furniture liquidator, and a full-service office furniture business offering new, used and refurbished office furniture was located on West Main Street in Sun Prairie, you’re not alone.
Office Furniture Resources (OFR) opened Jan. 7 at 1261 W. Main St., and Vicky Statz — Vice President of Sales for the Madison location — said she’d like to describe what Office Furniture Resources offers to customers in a slightly different way.
“The biggest thing I say is we’re a furniture recycler — what we do is we decommission furniture usually from, like, Fortune 100 companies and we do things nationwide. This location is one of our three actual physical storefront locations — we have one in Milwaukee, one in Des Plaines, Ill., and then we also have a warehouse where we just, it’s not open to the public but a warehouse in downtown Chicago.
OFR aims to make a dent in the 8.5 million tons of office furniture that find their way to landfills, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. According to the website CleanTechnica, a complete cubicle represents anywhere from 300 to 700 pounds of waste, the majority of which is ferrous metal, wood, and plastic.
“We recycle office furniture. We go in, we look at it, we bring things into our stores that can be resold,” Statz said, adding that a good portion of OFR products are recycled from downtown Chicago. “We work with charities a lot, and we do a lot of donations direct from job sites to — Chicago Public Schools probably takes, you know, 20 trailers full of furniture from us every year.”
And Statz said recycling office furniture is great for the environment. “We have in larger scale decommissions we have something called Rethink, which is where we actually can divert up to 100% of your product from the landfill,” Statz said. “We look at every project. There is a cost associated with that obviously, but we have a regular Rethink and then a Rethink 99 . . . so every project we do, we rethink it. We go in and we don’t just say, ‘OK, let’s get this out of here and throw it in a landfill.’ We’re going to think about where it’s going. We obviously want to resell it if we can. And we give to charities.”
By opening a physical storefront, Statz said she hopes OFR — which has been in the Madison area for more than 13 years — will attract more customers who like to inspect and “kick the tires” of what they’re going to buy in bulk before purchasing it.
Some of OFR’s larger customers are recognizable.
“We do a lot of public sector [sales] here — we do a lot with the university, the state, that type of thing. Oshkosh Corporation is a big customer of ours,” Statz said. “We also help other people like us all across the country. So like if we have something that a dealer needs in, you know, New York, they call us and say, ‘Hey, do you have 200 of this chair?’ We’re like, ‘yeah, we ship them across the country.’ There’s a big network of [office furniture retailers] and we’re able to find things for clients that we might not have in stock, but we can find it. So it’s kind of nice.”
The showroom offers a variety of items from cubicles to an old red phone booth (for those born after the 1980s, that’s where people used to pay to use a phone before cell phones were invented). But don’t expect to see large quantities of items on the showroom floor at the Sun Prairie store.
“In this office we try to keep it to a little bit smaller quantity — you know, 10 to 20 matching of different inventories of chairs just because spatially we don’t have nearly the volume, as far as capacity, as a lot of our locations,” Statz said. “But we have regular at least once, if not twice a week, we get a truck here from our other locations so we can get it here pretty quickly. Larger quantity, it’s all that kind of thing.”
Is Statz thinking that people who need a slightly heavier duty office chair for the home office will come into the Sun Prairie store?
“You know, we’re hoping that’s what . . . we’re getting more and more of that,” Statz said. “We weren’t really able to serve that portion of the business very well without a physical storefront.”
OFR was founded in 1991 by Tom and Suzanne Quinlan. Her executive financial expertise in the corporate real estate industry, coupled with her husband’s 15 years of warehouse managerial experience with a Chicago Steelcase office furniture dealership, provided a solid foundation upon which to build a successful business.
OFR’s focus was on providing cost-effective, efficient decommission (removal) of commercial office furniture in the Chicago market. The company wholesales decommissioned furniture to used office furniture dealers.
As the liquidation volume increased, OFR added other channels for repurposing unwanted office furniture including retail store locations, a robust outside sales force, and charity partnerships.
OFR’s full range of services include Liquidation & Decommission, Space Planning & Design, Storage, Inventory Management and Valuation, Reupholstering Services, Systems Furniture Refurbishing, Delivery and Installation, Furniture Rental, Reconfiguration, ReThink 99% Landfill Diversion, Charity Coordination and Project Management.
OFR has more than 200,000 sq. ft. of warehouse and operations in Illinois and Wisconsin.
Statz also proudly touts OFR as a certified Woman Owned Small Business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.
“We are a certified woman owned business, so that’s a great thing,” said Statz, who works with three other women in the Sun Prairie office. “We received that certification, I think three — probably four years ago now, so that’s a nice thing for anybody who has diversity plans in their company.”
The company settled on the Sun Prairie location for a variety of reasons, one of which was that the landlord lived nearby. But the other reason had to do with the community itself.
“I think Sun Prairie just had a little more small town feel, like you were going to be a little more supported,” Statz said. “The other one was right in Madison, which I love Madison — I was born and raised in Madison — but there was just something about [Sun Prairie].”
Like others impacted by the alarming concern over the spread of COVID-19, OFR postponed a planned ribbon cutting event which will be rescheduled soon.
