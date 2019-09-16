On Thursday, Sept. 5, a bipartisan group of legislators introduced a bill to help find and repatriate the remains of the more than 1,500 Wisconsin Service Members still Missing-in-Action (MIA) since World War II.
On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the UW Missing-in-Action Recovery and Identification Project (UW MIARIP) gathered with all legislative authors to announce its support of the bill, thank all involved stakeholders for their efforts, discuss how passage of the bill would enhance the team’s capabilities, and announce upcoming events.
The bill ensures that as many Wisconsinites as possible are reunited with their loved ones by providing new funds to the UW MIARIP to assist with the recovery, identification, and repatriation specifically of Wisconsin MIA Service Members.
Since Pearl Harbor, approximately 80,000 U.S. Service Members across the globe, including more than 1,500 from Wisconsin, are still reported as MIA. With a multi-year backlog in locating the remains of these MIAs, and many World War II, Korean, and Vietnam-era family members advancing in age, time is of the essence.
About the bill
The University of Wisconsin Missing in Action (MIA) Recovery and Identification Project (UW MIARIP) honors the sacrifice of brave Americans who paid the ultimate price for freedom.
The bill utilizes $180,000/year in state funding for the UW MIARIP to recover, repatriate, and identify specifically Wisconsin MIA service members. Wisconsin could be the first state in the nation to fund this mission for its own MIA service members.
Mission/Purpose of the UW MIA RIP, and its relationship with the DPAA
• The UW MIA Recovery and Identification Project (UW MIA RIP) deploys an interdisciplinary team of UW-System experts and student volunteers in the fields of history, archaeology, anthropology, and biology.
• The project’s primary goal is to research, recover, and biologically identify the remains of MIA service members.
• The UW MIA Project was the first academic institution to partner with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), the Department of Defense agency responsible for identifying and repatriating the remains of U.S. service members. This partnership has grown to include 30 other academic institutions.
• The DPAA assigns the UW MIARIP with MIA recovery cases and provides informational and logistical support to aid in recovery efforts.
• With state support, the group can begin to focus on recovering Wisconsin MIA service members.
History of organization and past recoveries
The UW Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Project was founded in 2014 at the UW-Madison Biotechnology Center by Charles Konsitzke, the Associate Director of the center. Historically, the DPAA has assigned the team MIA from World War II in the European Theater.
The project has recovered three MIA American service personnel from World War II:
• Identification of Pfc. Lawrence Gordon in 2014;
• Recovery of fighter pilot First Lt. Frank Fazekas in summers 2016 and 2017;
• Recovery of fighter pilot 2nd Lieutenant Walter B. Stone in summer 2018;
• Ongoing efforts began in summer 2019 in Belgium for a World War II missing U.S. Army Air Force service member.
Wisconsin MIAs
• More than 82,000 American MIA Service Members since World War II, including more than 1,500 cases from Wisconsin.
• MIAs are from every corner of the state, including two from Sun Prairie.
UW MIA RIP’s current capabilities and limitations
• The DPAA has not assigned the UW MIARIP with any Wisconsin MIA recovery missions, despite past requests.
• Current funding from the DPAA allows for the attempted recovery of one American service member per year.
• The team will continue to perform their contacted mission with the DPAA even with state of Wisconsin support.
What may be accomplished
The passage of the bill will build off the group’s past success with the DPAA, but with a much greater focus on serving the citizens of Wisconsin, including:
• Recovery of the remains of one to three Wisconsin MIA Service Members each year.
• Provide historical updates to Wisconsin families about their MIA relatives who are unrecoverable, for example — service members who were reported lost at sea.
• More rapid DNA analysis of recovered remains at the UW Biotechnology center.
• Develop the capacity to conduct DNA analysis on site (DPAA genetic analysis may take upwards of 15 months).
• Conduct MIA recovery operations in areas off limits to DoD sponsored missions such as those with North Korea and China.
The UW MIARIP may be reached directly at MIA@biotech.wisc.edu or (608) 890-4889.
Individuals with information pertaining to a Wisconsin MIA case are asked to fill out the information request form on the project’s website at https://www.biotech.wisc.edu/missing-in-action
