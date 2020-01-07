Two passenger trains per day pass within 15 miles of Sun Prairie as Amtrak’s Empire Builder (above) stops in Columbus on its way to Chicago or Seattle. What is the future of that train and others in Wisconsin? Arun Rao, Passenger Rail Manager for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, has mostly good news to share during a Jan. 14 conversation sponsored by the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC) at the Sun Prairie Public Library. 1350 Linnerud Drive.