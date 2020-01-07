Two passenger trains per day pass within 15 miles of Sun Prairie as Amtrak’s Empire Builder stops in Columbus on its way to Chicago or Seattle. What is the future of that train and others in Wisconsin? Arun Rao, Passenger Rail Manager for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, has mostly good news to share during a Jan. 14 discussion at the Sun Prairie Public Library sponsored by the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC).
Another daily train in each direction is getting close to reality and the seven daily Hiawatha trains from Milwaukee to Chicago are running so full that they may have to be expanded.
“Ridership has been going through the roof,” Rao said of the Hiawatha train service, which could increase from 7 trips a day to 10. He is especially pleased with the support of the business community. Rao said he believes collaboration between the states is essential if rail is to thrive. So is knowledge of what other areas are doing.
Rao said he’s impressed by the private rail efforts in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale corridor and understands how far the US remains from the 200+ mph passenger trains that shrink distances in places like Europe, Japan, Australia and China.
Rau, who has a master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning and has worked for DOT since 2001, is upbeat about the future of rail in Wisconsin.
Join the conversation on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Public Library. Admission is free.
