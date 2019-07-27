Two mega-million dollar projects — the Sun Prairie Public Library Expansion and the Public Works Facility Campus — are vying for approval in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan but after hearing grim debt projections, elected officials say both projects may need to be scaled down.
City finance officials told alders July 23 that either project would increase taxes at a greater rate than approved in previous budgets, limit the operating levy, and restrict adding other CIP projects during the next five years. The estimated $19.5 million Sun Prairie Public Library expansion would add space for collections, program space, additional room for the Sun Prairie Media Center, and replace a leaking roof, HVAC system, and restrooms at the aging 20-year-old facility.
The $17.5 million Public Works Campus would replace the existing City Service Center facility located at 201 S. Bristol St. that was built in 1997. City officials report that the current building doesn’t have enough space for material storage, vehicles, and staff.
Earlier this year, alders committed to putting $1.3 million in the 2020-24 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for library expansion project design.
Alders reviewed the Public Works Campus plan this week.
The CIP is a five-year plan for big-ticket items in the city. Alders have the power to confirm funding each year during the annual city budget process. The plan also sets a plan in place for multi-year projects that will be voted on by future city councils.
After hearing that alders might delay the library expansion project, dozens of supporters showed up at the July 16 and July 23 Committee of the Whole meetings urging the council to move forward on the project that was on a 2024 completion timeline.
Supporters praised the library services to the community but told of crowded spaces, books and other materials damaged by roof leaks. All said the growing City of Sun Prairie needs a bigger library.
Supporters Judith Parish and daughter Willa said they both attend library programs but have avoided some of them lately because it’s been too crowded. Parish described it as “kind of like going to Costco on a Sunday” and favors the expansion. Library Director Svetha Hetzler said the Sun Prairie Public Library has the lowest square footage per capita of Dane County libraries. Without an expansion, she said the library tax-exempt status and reimbursements could be in jeopardy because it can’t meet minimum per-capita standards. Hetzler said a delayed expansion would increase operational and capital costs by at least $5.9 million.
District 1 Alder Emily Lindsey cautioned other alders against delaying or sizing down the project. “If we scale back the library expansion, it is going to kick the can down the road,” Lindsey said.
Lindsey also pointed out the project was well-vetted —with a 2018 architectural analysis, a recommendation from a community focus group, and support from the library Foundation and Friends group that will help with fundraising.
The $17.5 project Public Works Campus on city-owned land at 3026 Bailey Road will include public works, engineering, an emergency operations center and a training facility. A 2018 consultant’s report found that the 39,000 sq. ft. City Service Center building on South Bristol Street was inadequate, and recommended a 111,836 sq. ft. space for operations, storage, administrative and crew areas.
District 4 Alder Al Guyant, who recently visited the facility, called it “inherently unsafe.” Fellow District 4 Alder Mary Polenske agreed and said the project can’t be delayed.
“I think that we are moving towards something that could potentially be disastrous and I don’t want that to happen,” Polenske said, noting the department provides essential city services of the community — every day, and during the July 10, 2018, natural gas explosion and recovery period.
At the July 23 Committee of the Whole meeting, Director of Administrative Services Connie DeKemper outlined tax impacts and ways a $19.5 million project could be funded.
Borrowing for a $19.5 million project exceeds the city’s policy limiting the amount of the city’s total tax levy used for general obligation (GO) debt.
DeKemper based debt levy estimates on conservative numbers, acknowledging the recent robust city growth may not be sustainable. Appreciation of the city’s equalized value and new construction, would all influence future projections. Sale of the Schneider property just off Thompson Road could allow for room in the city’s debt levy limit, she said.
DeKemper reported that while growth may allow for debt capacity in the future, if a $19.5 million project is approved, no additional general obligation debt over the amounts in the current base CIP can be issued until 2023 if the city wants to stay within the Moody’s rating service recommended debt limits. There would also be no options for the city to use Tax Increment Finance debt for infrastructure as well as up-front incentive payments.
If a project is approved, DeKemper said the city may need to delay principal payments or refinance construction loan at a higher interest rate depending on the market, causing project costs to rise.
Other alternate financing solutions would be to structure the debt to initial principal payments and capitalize the interest in borrowing. Or issue a construction loan, capitalize the interest, and refinance the loan in 2024 at the time the building is complete.
If the project moves forward, taxes increases on an average city home over 10 years would range between $604-$662, DeKemper estimated.
Guyant said he wasn’t going to vote for a project that would have the city borrowing to the last dollar and jeopardize the operating budget. He asked for new options on both the library and public works project.
“I’m looking for imperatives that I can vote for in this budget---and scale back the projects and see when we can slot them in,” Guyant said.
Mayor Paul Esser, noting he doesn’t have a vote on the CIP budget, said he was shocked by the financial impact the projects could have on the city—taxes, borrowing, and operating budget. He recommended a review of the public works project.
“We need to find a solution that keeps public works right where they are at and makes it a safe environment for the employees,” Esser said.
The mayor also didn’t support the full library expansion at this time.
“What I am saying to the library is that we will get you back to a building that is going to function as it was designed,” Esser said, “but we are not at this point adding square feet to that building.”
