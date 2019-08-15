An early morning fire that resulted in an estimated $25,000 in damage displaced one Chase Boulevard resident and a dog, according to Fire Chief Chris Garrison.
The fire chief said on Thursday Aug. 15, 2019 at 1:51 a.m., Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire in the 700 block of Chase Boulevard.
The first in engine arrived at 1:56 a.m., Garrison said, and the first in Engine Company encountered light smoke as they entered the 8-unit multi residential complex.
With the assistance of Sun Prairie Police, crews evacuated all residents.
Fire crews were directed to an apartment with heavier smoke and heat conditions, Garrison said, but there was no active fire in the apartment.
Upon entering a bathroom in that unit, crews saw the ceiling was bubbled and browning, so they began removing ceiling.
Garrison said a firefighter gained access to the attic space via a scuttle hole in the common laundry and found the attic filled with smoke and in excess of 250 degrees.
A second engine company arrived and continued to pull insulation and overhaul the entire bathroom including the use of 150 gallons of water to cool the charred rafters in the ceiling.
A third crew went to the roof to ventilate it, Garrison said.
Crews continued to rotate in and out of the structure and rehab until all of the insulation was removed and the building was safely ventilated.
Assistance to the resident was provided by the American Red Cross.
Garrrison said once the building was deemed safe, occupants of all units except for the origin apartment were allowed to return.
The fire is still under investigation by the Sun Prairie Fire investigator, according to Garrison, who estimated damage to the structure and contents at roughly $25,000. One resident and her dog were displaced.
Garrison said assistance was provided by Sun Prairie EMS and Police departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.