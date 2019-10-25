Palmer Johnson recently announced the grand opening of a second service center in Sun Prairie. The new, 20,000 sq. ft. RECON Equipment Center will be dedicated to equipment services, reconditioning, modernization, re-powers, service and repairs of equipment.
To celebrate the Grand Opening of the new facility, Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser, joined Palmer Johnson employees in a ribbon cutting ceremony last week.
“Today is important,” remarked Esser. “You’ve got a strong growing business, you have good jobs with good pay and good employees. You do a lot to give back to the community and those are all the things we like to see happening in our business park. “So for me today to be here as the mayor,” Esser added, “I’m proud to be here, to salute all of you for what you are doing with this great company.”
The new building gives Palmer Johnson the capacity and tools needed to service large scale projects.
The facility is built to provide the framework to control costs, quality and turnaround time.
The new facility enables Palmer Johnson to service telehandlers, boom lifts, cranes, scissor lifts, backhoes, forklifts, utility vehicles, wheel loaders, skid steers, and more.
“Palmer Johnson believes that equipment modernization presents the Off-Highway industry with a unique environmental sustainability offering,” remarked Craig Parsons, Palmer Johnson Power Systems President.
“We’re excited to be a leader in this conversation. Equipment reconditioning presents the option: rather than disposing of older equipment and tens of thousand’s of pounds of iron go to the scrapyard; choose to recondition and modernize with PJ,” Parsons added.
“Our enhanced fabrication and engineering offerings will help bring new technologies to market in existing equipment!” Parsons said.
Located at 1835 Haynes Drive in the Sun Prairie Business Park, Palmer Johnson Power Systems is a distributor and authorized service provider for the off-highway industry, specializing in parts distribution, application engineering and service repair of powertrain components.
During the last five years, due to customer demand in the off-highway market, Palmer Johnson has moved into complete service of off-highway equipment, including engine and hydraulic repairs.
Learn more online at http://www.pjpower.com.
