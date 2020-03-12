The Wisconsin Trust Account Foundation (WisTAF) welcomed Bank of Sun Prairie as the newest “Prime Partner” in the state’s Interest on Lawyers’ Trust Accounts (IOLTA) program, a means of ensuring that all Wisconsinites may access legal advice or representation when needed.
“Bank of Sun Prairie and its attorney clients are helping all of us in Wisconsin,” said Lawrence Burnett, president of the WisTAF Board of Directors. “Their private support helps ensure access to civil justice for all while ultimately saving money for taxpayers. Providing legal interventions, for example, to a survivor of domestic abuse can stop her problems from escalating, preventing the need for the public to provide shelter. I appreciate Bank of Sun Prairie becoming a Prime Partner in Wisconsin’s IOLTA program.”
Created by the Wisconsin Supreme Court and administered by WisTAF, the IOLTA program fills a portion of the need for civil, as opposed to criminal, legal aid.
The civil legal system is often where people must turn to prevent wrongly losing homes or jobs, to secure safety through a restraining order, or to obtain and protect health care or veterans’ benefits. However, while most people facing criminal charges have a constitutional right to an attorney, there is no such guarantee for someone dealing with a civil legal issue — even when basic human needs are at stake.
Wisconsin’s IOLTA program supports civil legal aid through a collaborative arrangement with financial institutions and lawyers. The concept revolves around trust accounts in which attorneys sometimes need to hold funds for their clients.
For cases in which those funds will not generate income for the clients, attorneys deposit them into a single, pooled IOLTA account. Interest earnings from these accounts is remitted to WisTAF, which uses them to support nonprofit legal aid organizations providing civil legal services around the state. People at or below 125 percent of the federal poverty level are eligible to receive IOLTA-funded services.
Bank of Sun Prairie joins 10 other financial institutions that achieved Prime Partner status by going above and beyond threshold participation requirements to offer increased levels of interest on IOLTA accounts.
“We are honored to be deemed a ‘Prime Partner’ by WisTAF. As a community bank, Bank of Sun Prairie has long supported non-profits in our area focused on helping the underserved,” said Senior Vice President, Director of Retail Banking John Loeffler.
“To do so in a manner that also links so well with our work in trust administration is gratifying to our staff attorneys and our attorney partners,” Loeffler added. “Providing representation to those in need is critical to a highly functioning justice system. Thank you for welcoming Bank of Sun Prairie to the IOLTA Prime Partner program.”
Bank of Sun Prairie is a locally owned full-service community bank with more than $440 million in assets and four branches in Sun Prairie and Cottage Grove.
WisTAF is a nonprofit organization that works with civil legal aid organizations in the state to increase access to the justice system. The foundation oversees funds and invests in services to help people resolve legal problems.
