A 15-minute ceremony Wednesday with Sun Prairie emergency services personnel in attendance commemorated the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 with remarks, a prayer and bell ringing to honor those who gave their lives in service.
On Sept. 11, 2001, a total of 2,977 victims died in the terrorist attacks on the U.S. through jet airliner crashes at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Penn.
“We’re so happy to have everybody here to think, why do we do this? Why are we here?” asked Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison.
The chief, flanked by Sun Prairie’s other two emergency services chiefs, stood at a podium in the driveway at Fire Station #1, located at 135 N. Bristol St., on a humid day on Sept. 11, 2019. A Sun Prairie Fire Department turnout coat and helmet were placed on the podium where Garrison made his remarks.
“I hope everybody has that in their head — why we’re here. We are here because we made a promise and we will never give up on that promise to never forget,” Garrison said.
“This is probably a day that memorializes the worst day in the history of the United States. We lost so many police officers, firefighters EMS workers and civilians on that day, and we’re here to remember,” the fire chief said. “The one thing that we never want to have in our country, in our state, in our city, is complacency. We always have to plan.
“We can never get complacent with emergency management,” Garrison said. “We always have to be ready and we always have to remember that once we get complacent, that’s when these horrible things happen.
“We always have to be aware — this day is here to remember the fallen from not only 9/11 but every firefighter, every EMS worker, every police officer that gave their lives in the line of duty, including our own Cory Barr,” Garrison said.
“We will never forget the events of 9/11. We will never forget what we and what this country stand for: the freedom that we have . . . the choice to honor whatever God we honor, the choice to say whatever we want to say and the choice to love whoever we want to love,” Garrison said.
“It’s important that every year we gather and we remember so this never happens again,” the fire chief added. “Thank you all so much for being here. And I know there’s a lot of other people who are at work today who would like to be here, but I know they will take the time to remember this day.”
After the Pledge of Allegiance, Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Chief Brian Goff introduced Public Safety Chaplain Jon McNary, pastor at Heartland Church in Sun Prairie.
“We come together today in order to remember our brothers and sisters who paid the ultimate sacrifice on September 11th, 2001. But we will never forget the events of that day, nor the men and women who lost their lives in service to our nation,” McNary said.
“Lord, we’re grateful for their example of loving service. We pray that their example would continue to have ripple effects around our country, that more and more people would live their lives like they did in service, out of love for their fellow man. Lord, we pray for the family and friends who lost loved ones,” McNary added.
“Give them a comfort that can only be attributed to you. Lord, we pray for our first responders and the first responders across the nation today. We pray that you would keep them and their families safe,” McNaray said. “We pray that you would help them to be a light in what can at times be a very dark world. And Lord, we ask that you would give our nation strength and unity as we continue to move forward.
“We want to thank you for this incredible community that we get to be part of here in Sun Prairie,” the pastor concluded. “And we thank you for these incredible first responders who serve us each and every day.”
The ceremony concluded with a ringing of the fire bell — a tradition that Garrison explained. The fire chief said the bell is rung three times thrice, or nine times, to mark the end of the day or the end of a shift when all responders had returned. Representatives from all three services — EMS, fire and police — were at the table with Sun Prairie Police Sgt. Brenda Dahlen rang the bell in honor of those who did not return from their emergency service.
Acting Police Chief Brian Teasdale closed the ceremony by inviting members of the public into Fire Station #1 for refreshments and donuts donated by Dunkin following the ceremony.
