Ever wonder what’s it’s like to be a big-city firefighter or what it’s like to save two unconscious boys from their basement bedroom?
At the Sun Prairie Library event, Tuesday, Aug. 20, Gregory L. Renz, who was inducted in the Police and Fire Hall of Fame, will discuss his experiences as a first responder, and how he transitioned to becoming the author of the celebrated novel, Beneath the Flames.
A drawing for two of Renz’s books will take place.
The library audience will get an inside look at what life is like as an inner city firefighter.
The building where the boys lived was on fire when Renz made his way down a smoke-filled stairwell to the basement bedroom. “I couldn’t see a thing but I knew I couldn’t live with myself if I backed out,” he says.
Not long ago when Renz was interviewed by Sun Prairie Fire Chief, Christopher Garrison, for a TV program Renz said he found the little boys unconscious and not breathing.
For this rescue Renz received the American Legion Medal of Honor, the Fire Rescue Class “A” Award from the Milwaukee Fire Department (their highest award), the Heroism and Community Service Award from Friehouse magazine, the Red Cross Brave Hearts Award for Emergency Response Hero and other accolades.
--By Sharyn Alden
