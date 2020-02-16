Sun Prairie-based Royle Printing, recently awarded the Best Workplace designation in the 2020 Best Workplace in the Americas (BWA) awards competition, announced Jeremy Nehmer joined Royle Printing as Supply Chain Coordinator.
Nehmer will be responsible for managing day-to-day operations with the supply chain team.
A new graduate from UW–Oshkosh, Nehmer was a Distribution & Operations Intern over the summer for the 2019 Royle Internship Program. The program consists of a three-month commitment where students can work full or part-time.
Based on the students’ interests and major, each intern is able to fully immerse themselves into their chosen sector – prepress, press, bindery, distribution, customer service, account management or sales.
“The internship program is so much more than learning the trade of print; each intern becomes a part of the Royle family and culture,” said Dawn Webber, Director of Human Resources for Royle.
“What I found beneficial was the CEO was a few steps away and you have the whole team at your fingertips,” Nehmer said.
“Royle Printing is one of the premier companies in the printing industry for employee experiences,” said Adriane Harrison, vice president of Human Relations at Printing Industries of America. “The BWA award is a testament to Royle Printing’s leadership in developing an ‘employer of choice’ culture.”
The BWA awards are awarded to companies that create the best environments for their employees. The BWA awards, presented by Printing Industries of America, is awarded annually to only those companies meeting rigorous standards in human resources practices.
For more information about Royle Printing, visit royle.com.
