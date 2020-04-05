Sun Prairie kid shovels in donations for Sunshine Place

Sun Prairie Royal Oaks fifth-grader Eli Giblin knows that there is a pandemic but his real concern is a poodemic.
So much so, that Eli wanted to rid his neighbors’ yard of the bad stuff and at the same time help Sun Prairie families in need.
For a donation of $20-$40, Eli made turfs turd-free and donated the money to Sunshine Place. He knew the organization was going to need help with people losing their jobs and requiring food and other services because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eli handed over $505 to Sunshine Place after cleaning up 11 yards in 10 days.
“It feels really good to raise money to help make life easier for some people,” Eli said.
Eli’s siblings begged off the task, but Eli with hopes to start a lawn mowing service as soon as the pandemic is over, wanted to build his resume with his Poop-Be-Gone yard pick-up service.
Some jobs were small and some jobs were, well, time-consuming. At one yard he hauled out six bags of doggy doo-doo. He thought that they might be raising elephants in that yard.
“I helped him too,” his mom Rachel Giblin said. “Otherwise, he might have still been out there.”
The duo followed all the social distancing rules required by the COVID-19 pandemic. So Eli didn’t get to talk or see many people—but one customer later texted Eli, applauding his hard work and Good Samaritan spirit.
It’s not the first time Eli has helped boost the community—he and his family participate in food drives, volunteer and donate to local non-profits.
Eli, a Troop 333 Boy Scout, hopes his effort will go toward a coveted Community Service badge he’s trying to earn.
The 10-year-old has become the center of attention with classmates as his story gets out in the media. He offers advice to other young entrepreneurs who want to follow in his dog-poo business service.
“Wear gloves,” he emphasizes. “And if you have an idea, stick with it, don’t give up right away.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.