On Sunday, Aug. 18, Bishop Donald J. Hying of the Diocese of Madison will lead a ceremonial groundbreaking and blessing of a new addition to Sacred Hearts School in Sun Prairie.
Families from Sacred Hearts Parish and School, St. Albert the Great Parish, as well as community members will be present to celebrate the occasion.
The first significant construction project for the school in more than 60 years, the expansion will modernize student learning environments and help address growing enrollment demands.
A press release from the school said the three-story, 2,100 sq. ft. addition will provide a new main entrance to the school, kindergarten classes, permanent art and music rooms, and a modern library/media center with a maker space for hands-on learning. The Sun Prairie City Council gave final approval to a campus plan that included the school addition on June 4.
The project is funded by the So That Future Generations Will Know capital campaign. Led by more than 20 volunteer school and parish families, the campaign has raised more than 70% of its $5 million goal in private contributions from roughly 150 parish and school families, area businesses, and foundations.
Additional funds will be raised to fully finance the project before the end of the year.
In making the decision to proceed with the building project, Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt, Sacred Hearts Parish Pastor said it's about continuing the availability of Catholic education.
“It was more than 150 years ago that Sacred Hearts School began its tradition of providing a strong education rooted in Catholic values for Sun Prairie area families," Moellenberndt said. "I want to ensure that the gift of a Catholic education is offered well into the future, for many generations to come.”
The project is led by general contractor Findorff; PRA, architect; and McDonald Schaefer, capital campaign consulting.
Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary School has been a part of the Sun Prairie community since 1892. The school admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. Sacred Hearts does not discriminate on the basis of color, race, national or ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admission policies, scholarship and financial aid programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs.
Learn more about Sacred Hears School online at http://www.sacredhearts.k12.wi.us/
