The Sun Prairie Police Department is investigating a Jan. 31 fatality at Woodman's Gas Station.
According to SPPD Sgt. Nolan Pickar, at 3:19 p.m., police responded to the station, located at 949 S. Grand Ave., to check the welfare of a customer after a passerby called 911 and stated a person was down on the ground.
Sun Prairie EMS and Fire Departments were also assigned to this call as a precaution. Upon their arrival, the patient was discovered to be deceased, Pickar said.
The SPPD is investigating the death, which does not appear to be suspicious in nature. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation. The deceased subject is a 57-year-old female who is not being identified at this time pending family notification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.