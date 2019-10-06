Sun Prairie Domino’s, located at 1585 W. Main St., and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) are teaming up with Sun Prairie Fire Department to promote fire safety during Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 6-12).
On Oct. 9 from 5-7:30 p.m., anyone who orders a Domino’s Pizza may be randomly selected and surprised at the door when their pizza arrives aboard a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will install fully-functioning alarms or replace the batteries.
“Fire safety is extremely important,” said Doug Baretz, Sun Prairie Domino’s franchise owner. “We’re excited to partner with the NFPA and Sun Prairie Fire Department for a program that not only promotes the safety of our friends and neighbors, but rewards those who make fire safety a priority.”
This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign theme is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”
“In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds,” said Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison. “Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out. These steps can make all of the difference and we hope to raise awareness about them through our partnership with Domino’s.”
Customers can call Domino’s in Sun Prairie at 608-825-3200 to place their order and be eligible for the fire engine delivery.
Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission.
For more information, visit www.nfpa.org.
All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.
NFPA has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week since 1922. According to the National Archives and Records Administration’s Library Information Center, Fire Prevention Week is the longest running public health and safety observance on record.
The President of the United States has signed a proclamation proclaiming a national observance during that week every year since 1925.
Visit www.firepreventionweek.org for more.
Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world’s top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 16,300 stores in over 85 markets; learn more online at dominos.com.
