Dane County deputies on Oct. 21 arrested a Portage man in the Town of Burke for his sixth offense of operating while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI).
Lt. Ira Simpson from the Dane County Sheriff's Department said at approximately 6:02 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, Dane County Dispatch was made aware of a silver Cadillac entering Dane County from the Columbia County line.
The vehicle was reportedly swerving all over the road and had run two other vehicles off the road.
Simpson said a Dane County Deputy located the vehicle several minutes later as it was turning west onto Hoepker Road, from southbound Highway 51, in the Town of Burke.
Following the traffic stop, the driver of the Cadillac, Gary G. Simonson, 65, of Portage, was subsequently arrested for 6th Offense OWI (drug related). Simonson was booked into the Dane County Jail on the felony charge after a warrant was obtained for an evidentiary blood draw, Simpson said.
No motorists were injured during this incident.
Simpson reminded motorists that there are a multitude of safe methods of travel available to aid in getting back home in the event you choose to imbibe or ingest alcohol or other drugs.
