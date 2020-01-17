Royle Printing recently announced that Mike Sipala is joining Royle Printing as a Senior Account Executive. Mike will be responsible for developing and enhancing business opportunities in the Northeast corridor, specifically in the catalog and direct mail segments.
“Royle is delighted to have Mike join our team,” said Chris Carpenter, President and Owner of Royle Printing. “Mike has a wealth of experience and success in working with a variety of catalog companies, sharing partnerships with some of most prominent names in the catalog industry. As we continue to grow and expand our capabilities in this niche, I’m confident Mike will play an important role in helping us grow the business.”
A well-known resource in the catalog and direct mail markets, Sipala brings more than 35 years of sales and business development experience to Royle Printing. Most recently, he worked with Arandell Corporation, developing and managing a number of client partnerships. Sipala has also worked closely with Nahan Printing, serving in a similar capacity.
“I am very excited about joining Royle Printing,” Sipala said. “Royle’s financial strength, company culture and ambitions for growth really impressed me. They are very well positioned to experience growth in the catalog and direct mail markets – I’m confident I can play an important role in helping them accomplish this goal.”
For more information, please contact us at info@royle.com or visit the Royle Printing at royle.com.
