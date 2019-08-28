Thanks to the help of the Sun Prairie community, First Choice Insurance Solutions (FCIS) donated 600 pair of flip flops to the local nonprofit Hope 2 Others to help part of its mission to help underserved communities around the world.
FCIS and Heartland Church of Sun Prairie assisted in the seventh annual drive by being donation sites throughout July.
“It’s amazing to see our community come together and help support saving a life with a simple pair of flip flops again this year,” said Nicole LaBuwi, owner of FCIS.
“The flip flops help protect the risk of getting a foot disease for the troublesome areas in Africa,” LaBuwi added. “By providing a pair of flip flops to these global communities, we are locally helping to save lives.”
FCIS also contributed $2 per pair of flip flops donated to the Sun Prairie community. FCIS presented Shelter From the Storm Ministries with a check for $1,200 this year.
“Summer is short in Wisconsin,” she said. “Seven years ago we wanted to kick summer off and help make a difference both locally and globally.
“Now we’ve donated nearly 5,000 flip flops, thanks to our great community,” explained LaBuwi.
FCIS recently relocated offices just a half a mile down the street from its previous location. FCIS is now located at 1261 W. Main Street, Suite 101.
FCIS focuses on employee benefits, health, life disability and Medicare supplement solutions for individuals and small business.
